Aug. 27, 1947: WASHINGTON, Aug. 27 — Senator Hatch, (D-NM) said today he believes the Navajo Indians must be treated as a "separate problem."
His comment came shortly after Max Drefkoff, a special consultant for the Indian bureau, said at a news conference that he is recommending industrialization of the Navajo reservation.
Aug. 27, Aug. 27, 1972: Apprentice jockey Michael Van Meador testified before the New Mexico Racing Commission Saturday that he was approached by fellow jockey Randy Phillips earlier this month and asked to hold back his mount in a quiniella wagering race at Santa Fe Downs.
Aug. 27, 1997: LAS VEGAS, N.M. — Virginia Trujillo recently took her daughter Consuelo to the San Miguel County Health Office to get immunizations before the start of school. Trujillo has been taking her daughter to the office ever since she was an infant.
"I trust them," said Trujillo, who is the San Miguel County manager. "I used to come here for my immunizations. I'd encourage everyone to come in and just find out what is provided. They're a great establishment."
In an era of managed care and increasing privatization, many public health offices are proceeding cautiously and cutting back services. But not the San Miguel County Health Office. The office on New Mexico Avenue has increased its availability and services over the past year and is entering the second year of its "Public Health Goes Public" campaign.
"We want to take public health on the road and let people know we're out there," said Cassandra Duran, registered nurse and nurse manager at the health office.