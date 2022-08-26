Aug. 27, 1947: WASHINGTON, Aug. 27 — Senator Hatch, (D-NM) said today he believes the Navajo Indians must be treated as a "separate problem."

His comment came shortly after Max Drefkoff, a special consultant for the Indian bureau, said at a news conference that he is recommending industrialization of the Navajo reservation.

Aug. 27, Aug. 27, 1972: Apprentice jockey Michael Van Meador testified before the New Mexico Racing Commission Saturday that he was approached by fellow jockey Randy Phillips earlier this month and asked to hold back his mount in a quiniella wagering race at Santa Fe Downs.

Popular in the Community