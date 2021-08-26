From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Aug. 27, 1921: Holy Faith Parish school will open its fall term on Monday, September 12. No children are accepted beyond the eighth grade. Enrollments should be made early wither with Mrs. Turley or Mrs. Trowbridge. Only a limited number of children can be accommodated. The school will close a successful summer term on Wednesday afternoon for the Grand Canyon and will return for the Fiesta before going on Evanston.
Aug. 27, 1946: Santa Fe is going to have a Fiesta dance after all.
It won’t be the grand, glittering social affair of other peacetime years. Instead, A.B. Martinez, Fiesta Council president said today, it will be an “Impromptu baile.” It will be called El Baile de los Conquistadores and it will be held in Seth hall at 10 p.m. Saturday evening following the crowning of Lucy Romero as Fiesta queen on the lawn of St. Francis cathedral.
Aug. 27, 1971: Attorney General David Norvell today ruled that the state legislature, under New Mexico’s constitution, is required to do more than provide an opportunity for teachers to become proficient in both English and Spanish.
Aug. 27, 1996: Ruben Martinez has been living in the same house south of Santa Fe for 23 years. On Sunday night, flood waters burst into his home and destroyed all his possessions.
The water also carried his red 1984 Fiero more than 100 yards down to N.M. 14, crushing the car against clogged culverts. Martinez’s yellow Ford pickup, green Jeep and tractor also were wrecked.
