From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Aug. 27, 1920: San Juan Valley In New Mexico To Share Benefits Of Great Colorado Project
Denver Conference Approves Early Organization of Commission to Work Out Scheme
Aug. 27, 1945: The State Game and Fish Commission today designated a special elk season for West Vermejo Park to be held Oct. 28 to Nov. 3 inclusive, State Game Warden Elliott Barker reported.
Aug. 27, 1970: WASHINGON — Contrasting bills to give sacred land in New Mexico to the Taos Pueblo Indians were sent today to the Senate Interior Committee.
The Senate Indian Affairs subcommittee discussed the House and Senate bills briefly then referred them to the parent committee, which will make a choice at an undetermined date.
