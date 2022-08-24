From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

Aug. 25, 1922: Legislature should pass a law requiring one-tenth of one per cent intelligence in prison management.

Aug. 25, 1947: Only two passengers were injured, both slightly, in a runaway bus accident early Sunday morning on Los Alamos hill. But for the driver’s coolness and skill, Capt. A.B. Martinez, state police, said there probably would have been a serious smashup.

