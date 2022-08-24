Aug. 25, 1922: Legislature should pass a law requiring one-tenth of one per cent intelligence in prison management.
Aug. 25, 1947: Only two passengers were injured, both slightly, in a runaway bus accident early Sunday morning on Los Alamos hill. But for the driver’s coolness and skill, Capt. A.B. Martinez, state police, said there probably would have been a serious smashup.
The operator was James Jeff Huckabee, 53, Santa Fe, an employ of the Bustos lines.
Aug. 25, 1972: LAS VEGAS — A ratio of one attendant to 60 patients reportedly existing at the New Mexico State Hospital was described as “absurd” today by the San Miguel county grand jury in its final report.
“We cannot over-emphasize the terrible and dangerous consequence of this inadequate staffing,” the report stated.
Because of what it found to be the lack of adequately paid attendants, the jury recommended that both the State Hospital for the mentally ill, and its satellite, Meadows Hospital for aged and chronically ill, be removed from control of the Department of Hospitals and Institutions and each be governed by its own board.
Aug. 25, 1997: Under a starry sky illuminated by lightning flashes over the Jemez Mountains, performers and patrons at the Santa Fe Opera Saturday night bade farewell to the 28-year-old open-air theater with a hearty round of Auld Lang Syne.
In the parking lot outside, a pair of giant yellow earth-moving machines loomed silently, ready to begin destruction of the old facility and construction of the new today.