From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Aug. 25, 1921: So as not to conflict in any way with the Annual Fiesta the city schools will not open until Monday, September 12. High school students will enroll, Saturday, September 10, in order that the program may be made out and work begin on Monday. All grade books will be secured at the Capital pharmacy. These books will be available before the opening of school. The Capital pharmacy has a list of what is needed for each grade.
Aug. 25, 1971: Santa Fe Council on International Relations has recently been host to large numbers of professional visitors. From Guatemala came Mr. Luis Lujan Munoz, who directs all museums in Guatemala and is an authority on architecture and art of colonial Central America. His professional appointments included museum and pueblo tours with Mrs. Wiley Crawford. He talked with museum personnel, Mike Weber, George Ewing, John Watson, Alan Vedder and Miss E. Boyd.
Aug. 25, 1996: Tobacco companies are losing the fight against high cigarette taxes in many states — but not in New Mexico, where the state’s 21 cents per pack tax is well below the national average.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.