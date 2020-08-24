From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Aug. 25, 1920: No, this is not Governor Larrazolo speaking.
It is the editor of the Albuquerque Evening Herald, press agent for Mr. Hubbell’s late candidacy for the U.S. Senate, who in the same happy vein complained to the state at large that Mr. Hubbell had been “wronged” by the attacks on him in the senatorial campaign; that he was the victim of “falsehoods” and that he must be “vindicated” at the polls.
Aug. 25, 1945: Details of the de Vargas procession which will highlight Santa Fe’s Victory Fiesta Saturday evening, Sept. 1, were worked out at the luncheon meeting of the Fiesta Council yesterday at La Fonda.
Aug. 25, 1970: Members of the Santa Fe Women’s Liberation group will be at the Santa Fe River Park between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the 50th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment.
Aug. 25, 1995: In a landmark victory for environmentalists, a federal judge in Phoenix on Thursday ordered the U.S. Forest Service to temporarily halt 36 logging operations in the Southwest — 15 of them in New Mexico — to protect the Mexican spotted owl, a federal “threatened” species. The order is to take effect immediately.
