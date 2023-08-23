From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

Aug. 24, 1923: There is some question as to which is most undesirable — the closing of a bank when it gets on the edge of the cliff, or closing it when it hits the bottom of a hill.

Aug. 24, 1948: Official programs for Santa Fe's 1948 Fiesta, now available at the Fiesta council office on the Plaza and at various business places around town, show that the four-day program, starting Friday evening, Sept. 3, will be as jampacked with features as any in the prewar years. ...

