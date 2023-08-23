Aug. 24, 1923: There is some question as to which is most undesirable — the closing of a bank when it gets on the edge of the cliff, or closing it when it hits the bottom of a hill.
Aug. 24, 1948: Official programs for Santa Fe's 1948 Fiesta, now available at the Fiesta council office on the Plaza and at various business places around town, show that the four-day program, starting Friday evening, Sept. 3, will be as jampacked with features as any in the prewar years. ...
Following custom over many years The Santa Fe New Mexican today publishes its 1948 Fiesta edition dedicated to the celebration ... The edition consists of 58 pages in five sections and is the largest Fiesta edition ever issued; its contents exceeded only by the 90th anniversary edition of The New Mexican in 1945.
Aug. 24, 1973: George H. Ewing, curator in charge of the Museum of New Mexico's Anthropology Division for the past six years, was named director of the museum Thursday.
The appointment of Ewing, 46, was announced by Mrs. Walter M. Mayer, president of the museum's board of regents.
Aug. 24, 1998: For Sister Phyllis Stowell, the first day of school at St. Francis Cathedral school last week was probably tinged with a bit of sadness.
Sister Phyllis was head of St. Anne School, the Catholic elementary school that closed last spring after 51 years.
This year, she moved to Cathedral, where she is co-principal with Sister Josephine Macias, and where enrollment is way up — most likely because of students moving from St. Anne, which had an enrollment of 79 students last year.
Enrollment at Cathedral this year is up 30 percent, from 180 students to 235.