From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Aug. 24, 1921: If you have room for a Fiesta visitor tell the Chamber of Commerce now. The time is growing short.
Aug. 24, 1946: Santa Fe county is in danger of being dropped to the rating of a second-class county if the City of Santa Fe acquires the New Mexico Power CO., Rupert F. Asplund, director of the Taxpayers Association of New Mexico, pointed out today.
If the city should take over the water and electric properties, Asplund also has computed the loss in property taxes to the state, county, city and county schools and the city treasury.
Aug: 24, 1971: For more than 1,000 years, the Cochiti Indians have been as one with the land. Now, with the development of the Town of Cochiti Lake, that could all be changing.
A new pattern for progress is being drawn on the face of the land near the Pueblo de Cochiti as U.S. Corps of Engineers’ contractors gouge deep into the earth to create the 10th largest earth-fill dam in the world.
Aug. 24, 1996: Sponsors of the annual burning of Zozobra apparently were ready to cancel the live cable television showing of the popular ritual this year until a city councilor offered to seek $3,000 in lodgers tax money to help defray the costs of staging the Sept. 6 event.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.