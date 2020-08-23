From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Aug. 24, 1920: Democratic Keynoter Alleges New Mexico Public Lands are Despoiled
Aug. 24, 1945: Chief Tax Commissioner Harold Sellers said today that the state tax rate for the current fiscal year had been set at $5.97½ per $1,000 valuation.
Aug. 24, 1970: Some progress has been made at the New Mexico state prison in recent years in shifting the emphasis from punishment to rehabilitation, and a further shift in this emphasis would seem to be in order.
The prison population here has dropped appreciably in the past few years through adoption of a new probation and parole system — and the taxpayers have benefited accordingly.
Aug. 24, 1995: City Councilor Cris Moore, saying the crisis at the Santa Fe Police Department stems from lack of council leadership, proposes to give Chief Don Grady specific instructions how to improve department operations even as other councilors are working to fire the chief.
“If any councilor thinks the chief is doing the wrong thing, it’s our responsibility to tell him what to do,” Moore said Wednesday.
