From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Aug. 23, 1921: The discovery of eight feet of more of chocolate shale after the Galisteo oil well reached a depth of 1800 feet, is considered as a good sign of oil, according to rumors circulated here today. It is said that W.E. Wood and his friends who have been in touch with the efforts to find oil south of Galisteo are much encouraged over the report on this shale. It is said that Geologist Tach, of Kansas City, has examined the shale and has found it similar to shale taken out of great oil wells in Wyoming.
Aug. 23, 1946: The city council has accepted the state highway department’s latest plan for the Santa Fe urban project, Mayor Manuel Lujan announced today, eliminating the Jefferson-street location — the cause heretofore of a hot controversy. The council acted las night at a hastily called meeting at the home of Miss Amelia E. White, 660 Garcia street, upon the recommendation of the city planning commission, which had met there previously and approved the plan.
Aug. 23, 1971: With an extremely successful season going into its final week, the Santa Fe Opera announced today that it will need contributions to forge ahead for the future.
The 15th season ends Saturday within the budget, said Opera Association president William Weinrod. But the opera needs — and expects to get — $85,000 by the end of September to prepare for the 1972 season.
Aug. 23, 1996: Citizens could soon see a major breakthrough in the nearly solid line of private property that blocks public access to the mountains just east of Santa Fe.
The Santa Fe Conservation Trust has hammered out a complex agreement in which an anonymous group of local citizens would swap their 176-acre parcel just north of Atalaya Peak for unspecified city land elsewhere.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.