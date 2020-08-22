From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Aug. 23, 1920: The official bazoo of the Old Guard has pulled another ivory play.
The Albuquerque Herald charges the governor with having broken faith with the teachers in not including teachers’ salary raises in his call for the special legislative session.
Aug. 23, 1945: Reporting an increase in membership of 85, Norman Shenk, president, and James V. Lanigan, manager-secretary of the Chamber of Commerce, have issued a summary of that organization’s accomplishments in recent months.
Aug. 23, 1970: The Los Lunas Medical Center is desperately in need of additional facilities.
It has a waiting list of 149 children and adults who are severely mentally retarded with multiple physical handicaps and occupancy in these units of the center is continuously at capacity.
Aug. 23, 1995: TAOS — Residents and landowners of Taos Ski Valley will pay $5,000 to the Taos County clerk when they file their petition this week asking for a Jan. 2 election on the issue of incorporating their village.
The Taos County Commission determined at a meeting that $5,000 would cover the expenses of a census of Taos Ski Valley.
