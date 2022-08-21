Aug. 22, 1922: Remember — Santa Fe’s Fiesta is your Fiesta — and you have to help put it across.
Aug. 22, 1947: They fought another Indian war on the stage of the Lensic theater last night with an audience of millions as the palefaces and red men locked on the question of what is best for the tribes.
America’s Town Meeting of the Air told the world of the plight of southwestern Indians as two prominent men in the federal government and a pair of able Indian debaters agreed that there had been no square deal for the Indians but differed roughly on the best way to correct the injustice.
Aug. 22, 1972: Asst. Warden Eugene R. Long is back at work today at the state prison after an 8-man, 4-woman Santa Fe County jury acquitted him of charges and aggravated battery.
Long, charged with striking two penitentiary inmates in the wake of the Oct. 6-7 prison riots last year, stood with his lawyers, Bert Prince and Mrs. Elaine F. Hatch, as Deputy District Court Clerk Richard Gonzales read the verdict at 9 p.m. Monday.
Aug. 22, 1997: For once, supporters of the Institute for American Indian Arts had cause to celebrate rather than commiserate together, and they did so wholeheartedly at a Thursday fund-raising brunch expected to garner about $20,000 for the two-year art school.
The brunch in the Allan Houser Art Park at the IAIA Museum was attended on the eve of the annual Santa Fe Indian Market by Native luminaries from throughout the country.