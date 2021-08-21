From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Aug. 22, 1921: The school superintendents conference held here Saturday, urges the defeat of constitutional amendment No. 8 and the ratification of No. 3 and No. 10. The two last named remove the constitutional four-year limitation from the tenure of the county and state superintendents.
Aug. 22, 1946: Santa Fe appears to be assured of getting a veterans’ housing project, Hugo Zehner of Meem, Zehner & Associates reported to Mayor Manuel Lujan today.
Threatened with loss of the project unless it acted by Aug. 20 the city sent Zehner to Fort Worth by air on the final day to present its plans to the federal public housing authority’s regional office. He reported upon his return the site and layout had been approved.
Aug. 22, 1971: Clean-air advocates and the electric utilities are preparing for battle, once again, over a set of proposed regulations to tighten the state’s chokehold on the power plant smoke stacks.
Aug. 22, 1996: The Santa Fe National Forest wants to make it difficult — if not impossible — for environmentalists to challenge a timber sale planned for the area burned by last spring’s Dome Fire.
Forest officials also have upped their estimate of how much timber will be harvested by at least 50 percent.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.