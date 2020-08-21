From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Aug. 22, 1920: The women hold the balance of political power in New Mexico in the belief of Mrs. Adelina Otero-Warren, chairman of the executive committee of the women’s division of the republican party. Her belief, she said, was based on the best information obtainable from the women’s division headquarters … .
Aug. 22, 1945: The public schools of Santa Fe will open for the 1945-46 school year on Tuesday, Sept. 4, City School Superintendent R.P. Sweeney said today.
Aug. 22, 1995: Kenneth Romero, who police say has terrorized several local women while he was naked, might have just learned that there are consequences for backing out of a plea bargain with the district attorney’s office.
Romero, 31, of East Barcelona Street, had negotiated a deal in which he would have faced only 4½ years in person.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.