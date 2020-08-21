From the Santa Fe New Mexican:

Aug. 22, 1920: The women hold the balance of political power in New Mexico in the belief of Mrs. Adelina Otero-Warren, chairman of the executive committee of the women’s division of the republican party. Her belief, she said, was based on the best information obtainable from the women’s division headquarters … .

Aug. 22, 1945: The public schools of Santa Fe will open for the 1945-46 school year on Tuesday, Sept. 4, City School Superintendent R.P. Sweeney said today.

Aug. 22, 1995: Kenneth Romero, who police say has terrorized several local women while he was naked, might have just learned that there are consequences for backing out of a plea bargain with the district attorney’s office.

Romero, 31, of East Barcelona Street, had negotiated a deal in which he would have faced only 4½ years in person.

