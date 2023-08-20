From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

Aug. 21, 1923: A grand, glorious, glittering, gorgeous and gleeful costume confetti carnival, to be known as the Fiesta Fandango, is announced by the Fiesta committee of the Chamber of Commerce, as the wind-up of the Santa Fe Fiesta on the evening of September 5 in the Plaza.

The idea will be merely to have a good time.

Recommended for you