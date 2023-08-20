Aug. 21, 1923: A grand, glorious, glittering, gorgeous and gleeful costume confetti carnival, to be known as the Fiesta Fandango, is announced by the Fiesta committee of the Chamber of Commerce, as the wind-up of the Santa Fe Fiesta on the evening of September 5 in the Plaza.
The idea will be merely to have a good time.
It is up to Santa Fe to make this a good time that will become famous.
Aug. 21, 1948: Sometimes the call of the open road gets too much for a man. Especially, if he’s slated to spend the next 40 to 50 years of his life in the same old place.
For about five hours yesterday Lawrence Ramsusses, 51, the outside boiler man at the state penitentiary, was a free man. But the lure of freedom waned with each passing hour and he finally hailed a state police patrol car north of town and asked Capt. Ben Martinez to take him back to the pen, Warden Howell Gage said today.
Aug. 21, 1973: A bearded commune resident believed to be an ex-New Orleans policeman who made a verbal threat on the life of President Nixon was being pursued today in the hills north of Taos.
“We know he knows the area, and he’s armed with a 30-06 rifle,” said a spokesman for the Taos County sheriff’s office.
Twenty lawmen combed the Arroyo Hondo area this morning.
... Authorities identified the wanted man as Edwin Michael Gaudet, 30, whom they quoted as saying Aug. 15 in a New Orleans bar:
“Somebody ought to kill President Nixon. If no one has the guts, I’ll do it.”
Aug. 21, 1998: Visibly angry, Mary Perea stood before a judge Thursday and told him there was no excuse for the behavior of two Alcalde men accused of trying to steal her purse in a Villa Linda Mall parking lot.