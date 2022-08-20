Aug. 21, 1922: The Republican convention of Santa Fe county will be held two days before the Republican state convention.
Aug. 21, 1947: Sen. William Langer of North Dakota and Dr. Henry Roe Cloud of Pendleton, Ore., will defend the government’s treatment of the American Indians in today’s “America’s Town Meeting of the Air,” which will be conducted on the stage of the Lensic theater. Oscar Chapman, under-secretary of the Interior Department, and Robert P. Bennett of Phoenix, will take the negative side in the discussion of the question, “Are we giving our Americans Indians a square deal?” which will be broadcast to the nation over 262 radio stations affiliated with the American Broadcasting Co.
Aug. 21, 1972: Only a minor traffic jam arose shortly after 7 a.m. as Canyon Road became a one-way street, east-bound between Delgado and Palace Avenue but Santa Fe Police expect a few problems until residents “get used to the new signs.”
… Santa Fe Police Chief Felix Lujan said until motorists get used to the new signs and street designation, no traffic tickets will be issued.
The conversion of the historic, well-traveled road was prompted by the increasing traffic and constant traffic congestion on the narrow road.
Aug. 21, 1997: During recent monsoon-like rains, it could have been called Arroyo de la Basura — the garbage arroyo.
Trash from the city landfill that closed this spring flowed several miles west along Arroyo de las Trampas, 30 feet wide in places and 2 feet deep during heavy rainfalls over the past few weeks.