From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

Aug. 21, 1922: The Republican convention of Santa Fe county will be held two days before the Republican state convention.

Aug. 21, 1947: Sen. William Langer of North Dakota and Dr. Henry Roe Cloud of Pendleton, Ore., will defend the government’s treatment of the American Indians in today’s “America’s Town Meeting of the Air,” which will be conducted on the stage of the Lensic theater. Oscar Chapman, under-secretary of the Interior Department, and Robert P. Bennett of Phoenix, will take the negative side in the discussion of the question, “Are we giving our Americans Indians a square deal?” which will be broadcast to the nation over 262 radio stations affiliated with the American Broadcasting Co.

