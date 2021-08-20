From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Aug. 21, 1946: Café coffee drinkers, who this week started paying 10 cents for a cup of java, are plunking out their money just as steadily as before but as one cashier said, “they’re not in any better humor.”
Aug. 21, 1996: Old Man Gloom isn’t the only one who will purge bad feelings at the burning of Zozobra this year, according to Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe spokesman Charles Montalbano.
Montalbano said the First National Bank of Santa Fe has made a one-time, $10,000 contribution to the club that will allow it to keep ticket prices at $3 per person for the Sept. 6 event.
