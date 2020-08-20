From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Aug. 21, 1920: Albuquerque Paper Pulls Another Bone
Aug. 21, 1945: Asserting that the diphtheria rate is rising throughout the state, Dr. James R. Scott, director of the State Health department, urged today that children under 8 be immunized before starting to school. Eight cases of diphtheria have been reported this month in Bernalillo County.
Aug. 21, 1970: “Put mud on your hands and face!” the State Police told Teddy Juan Lopez on Monday, July 27.
The 19-year-old youth did as he was told at State Police Headquarters. Then the police brought in Johnny Martinez, Arroyo Seco gas station attendant and Lopez was identified as one of three hold-up men who robbed the Fina Gas Station early Sunday morning, July 26, pistol-whipped Martinez and beat Rudy Salazar who was asleep in the back room. Salazar died a few hours later in the Espanola Hospital.
Aug. 21, 1995: Last year when school started, students from Sweeney Elementary and Ortiz Middle School found themselves dodging the high-speed traffic on Airport Road as they made their morning trek to school.
With no crossing guard stationed at the busy intersection of Airport and South Meadows Road, students were left to fend for themselves in the first days of the semester.
