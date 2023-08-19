Aug. 20, 1923: The time has come (as the walrus said) to deliver our annual lecture upon the all-absorbing and all-important subject of weeds.
Over in Las Vegas they haul you before the magistrate if you don’t cut your weeds. It may be a surprise to you to learn that the same can be done here if found necessary. So far the city officials have not decided to be hard-boiled.
Aug. 20, 1948: LOS ALAMOS, Aug. 20 — The quiet and peace of a Taos county mountain village has enveloped this usually hustling, bustling, hurrying, scurrying atomic center of 7,000 population.
That, aside from the practically complete cessation of new building, is the chief outward sign of the “walkout-vacation” which has idled more than 3,000 men.
Aug. 20, 1973: ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. A futile six-day search for the origin of a voice that became known as “Larry” rang up between $20,000 and $25,000 in costs, figures indicate.
Unofficial cost estimate comments have ranged from $20,000 to more than $150,000.
Reports and rumors of a small boy’s voice crying for help on a radio kept searchers in central New Mexico’s mountains busy from Aug. 7-12.
The search was called off after police could find no trace of a boy or a pickup truck that citizens band radio operators believed he was broadcasting from.
Aug. 20, 1998: St. Vincent Hospital asked 213 employees Wednesday to voluntarily leave their jobs in order to save the hospital $3.6 million.
“A lot of organizations would have announced layoffs today,” said Ron Winger, director of St. Vincent. “We are trying to give our employees a choice.”