From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

Aug. 20, 1923: The time has come (as the walrus said) to deliver our annual lecture upon the all-absorbing and all-important subject of weeds.

Over in Las Vegas they haul you before the magistrate if you don’t cut your weeds. It may be a surprise to you to learn that the same can be done here if found necessary. So far the city officials have not decided to be hard-boiled.

