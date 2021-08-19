From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Aug. 20, 1921: Santa Fe has the latest and most efficient dry-cleaning plant in New Mexico where dyeing, dry cleaning and hatting is an art. Every garment is thoroughly cleaned, through and through by master cleaners, dryers and hatters. Phone 211. Dry Cleaning Department, Santa Fe Electric Laundry.
Aug. 20, 1946: Nearly 200 gathered about the little stone Kearny monument in the Plaza yesterday to participate in the Daughters of the American Revolution memorial services in observance of the 100th anniversary of New Mexico’s annexation by the United States.
About 50 members of the DAR, the Children of the American Revolution and sons of the American Revolution met at the Art Museum and marched in a body to the marker. Local, state and national board members of both the DAR and Car were represented.
Aug. 20, 1971: A group of 30 Young Citizens for Action members were assigned at a meeting Thursday night with police officials to aid the police department in keeping the peace during Fiesta.
An area of controversy arose when the barrio youth group requested that seven police officers whom they named be kept out of the plaza area during Fiesta.
Aug. 20, 1996: The possibility of including the Bible’s creation theory in the New Mexico public school curriculum will be among topics discussed by the state school board this week.
The board will have a study session Wednesday and then meet Thursday to discuss a variety of standards in language arts, mathematics and science. Among science topics is whether evolution is scientific fact or theory and whether the biblical creation theory should be included alongside the theory of evolution.
