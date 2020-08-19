From The New Mexican:
Aug. 20, 1920: Santa Fe Has 7,236: The city of Santa Fe has a population of 7,236, according to figures made public by the U.S. Census bureau this morning.
The increase since the 1910 census is 2,164 …
Aug. 20, 1945: Pvt. Leopoldo Gonzales Jr. has arrived home today after three years overseas and five years in the army.
The soldier is one of five sons of Mr. and Mrs. Leopoldo Gonzales Sr. serving in the armed forces. Joe Gonzales, a Japanese prisoner at Mukden, left the States in 1939 as a member of the Marine Corps. Sgt. Charles Gonzales is in Guam, Pvt. Phillip Gonzales is with the Marines in the Pacific and Frank Gonzales is with the Navy in the Pacific.
Aug. 20, 1970: The Santa Fe Fiesta Council is behind on its drive for donations to support the 1970 Fiestas de Santa Fe, according to Council treasurer Peter R. Ortega.
The amount still to be raised, Ortega said, amounts to about $2,500.
Aug. 20, 1995: The woman who called the radio talk show last week to complain about Santa Fe Police Chief Donald Grady II grew increasingly frustrated.
After reciting a litany of Grady’s perceived failings since he took over the city police department last year, the caller blurted out emotionally, “Chief Grady is ruining Santa Fe.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.