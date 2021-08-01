From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Aug. 2, 1921: A. M. St. Morris district highway engineer in charge of the Los Lunas district, will be placed in charge of the emergency program of the Santa Fe Trail from Pecos to Wagon Mound, Highway Engineer ... A. Gillett stated today.
The emergency program, agreed upon at the highway conference held here, provides for firing up the worst places in the highway until the route can be permanently constructed.
Aug. 2, 1946: Thirty-one of the nation’s leading physicists have accepted invitations to attend a conference on the basic nuclear physics at the Los Alamos atomic bomb project Aug. 19-24, the Army announced today.
Purpose of the meeting, the Army said, will be to assist in the establishment of a program of basic nuclear physics for the project acquaint the physicist with the program now in progress and contemplated for the future and coordinate Los Alamos research activities with those of the Manhattan engineer district projects.
Aug. 2, 1971: Santa Fe citizens are up in arms over the muddy water they’ve had in their city water pipes the last few days, and they’re asking the something be done about the situation.
“I’m tired of excuses,” says Gary Noss, well-known Santa Fe businessman. “I think the Public Service Company should be forced to do something about the situation.”
Aug: 2, 1996: The state Court of Appeals cleared the way Thursday for the public disclosure of pretrial testimony by former Archbishop Robert F. Sanchez in lawsuits alleging sexual abuse by priests.
The court, in a 3-0 decision, upheld a state district judge’s order permitting release of edited deposition statements that Sanchez gave in January 1994.
