From The New Mexican:
Aug. 19, 1920: Washington, D.C., Aug. 19 — The population of Santa Fe, N.M., will be announced tomorrow at 10:30 a.m. (The New Mexican will bulletin the figures as soon as received.)
Aug. 19, 1970: SANTA FE (AP) — The Park and Recreation Commission was considering today an increase in the overnight state park camping fee, from $1 up to $3.
Aug. 19, 1995: Some 300 people Friday cheered police Chief Donald Grady II when he pledged to stay on his job as long as he believes he can be effective in reforming the Santa Fe Police Department.
But Grady said if the day comes when he is "truly ineffective" in delivering his vision of police service, he will quit.
