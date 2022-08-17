From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

Aug. 18, 1922: Work under the Sheppard-Towner act, begun in two counties, Otero and Union, under the supervision of Miss Margaret Tupper, chief of the child hygiene division of the Public Health Bureau has "taken."

"Why, even fathers wanted to attend the classes in some places," said Miss Tupper upon her return from her first inspection of the work being carried on by nurses under direction.

