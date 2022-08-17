Aug. 18, 1922: Work under the Sheppard-Towner act, begun in two counties, Otero and Union, under the supervision of Miss Margaret Tupper, chief of the child hygiene division of the Public Health Bureau has "taken."
"Why, even fathers wanted to attend the classes in some places," said Miss Tupper upon her return from her first inspection of the work being carried on by nurses under direction.
Aug. 18, 1947: A limited number of memorial half-dollars were made available for the first time today in Santa Fe when new commemorative coins, honoring the Negro leader, Booker T. Washington, went on sale at the business office of The Santa Fe New Mexican.
Newspapers across the United States are cooperating in a plan to distribute the coins at a premium to raise funds to construct a service memorial at Washington's birthplace, Rocky Mountain, Va.
Aug. 18, 1972: Two members of the original Santa Fe Downs board of directors — Alva A. Simpson Jr. and Willard C. Kruger — resigned Thursday, according to board president J. W. Eaves.
The resignation of Simpson and Kruger capped a week of fast-moving events that saw a day of racing cancelled last Saturday, a jockey suspended, the resignation of the track manager and the rehiring of the track's first general manager.
Aug. 18, 1997: Two white, cone-shaped "Hearphones" hang from a wall at the Museum of Indian Arts and Culture, the melodic sound of native languages washing through the air.
Visitors hold the devices up to their ears and hear messages in Tewa and Navajo, with English translations that follow.
"Now that we're going into tis room, I want you to think very carefully about what you see and what you hear," a woman's voice translates from Tewa to English, "because they are very sacred to us so be sure your mind and thoughts are with you."
It seemed an appropriate introduction to the new 21,000-square-foot Amy Rose Bloch Wing and permanent exhibition "Here, Now and Always," both of which opened Sunday at the Museum of Indian Arts & Culture, Laboratory of Anthropology, on Camino Lejo.