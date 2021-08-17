From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Aug. 18, 1921: Heavy rains in the northern part of the state have caused the water in the Elephant Butte dam to reach one of the highest points in history. August 4 the water came within 3½ inches of the top of the dam. The only time it has ever been higher was last year when it reached to within 2½ inches of the top.
Aug. 18, 1971: Something should be done to preserve the Camel Rock, out north of town on Tesuque Indian land, for future generations to see and enjoy. We’ve had numerous complaints the past few years about motorcycle riders and others clamoring over the natural wonder and wearing it away.
Aug. 18, 1996: Imagine a casino, glittering with lights and floating on Nambé Pueblo’s lake. Imagine two hotels, a convention center on the shore and 60 private residential villas clustered around the lake and Nambé Falls below.
Imagine a tax-free “off-shore” bank like the ones in the Cayman Islands. A fleet of jets leased to commercial airlines. And dozens of oil and gas wells that would make Nambé pueblo the energy broker for Northern New Mexico.
In economic terms, it’s a wonderful vision. It’s a vision that former Pueblo Gov. Tony Vigil pursued without the approval or the knowledge of a tribal council.
