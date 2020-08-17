From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Aug. 18, 1920: Springer And Editor Mix At Hearing
Mine Magnate and Magee in Lively Tilt at Tax Commission Inquiry
Springer To Defense Of Famous Mine Tax Law
The revenue commission’s hearing furnished an almost exciting half hour this morning when Charles Springer, interested in the St. Louis, Rock Mountain and Pacific company and Carl Magee, of Albuquerque, owner of the Journal, exchanged shots at close range.
Aug. 18, 1945: Hoop dances by Taos Indians will be one of the features of tomorrow evening’s program in the series of Plaza concerts being sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce.
Aug. 18, 1970: SANTA FE — Gov. David F. Cargo says fleas infected with bubonic plague have been found on his family’s mongrel dog, Snoopy.
But Cargo said the dog had been completely defleaed and health officials said there was little chance of the governor’s family contracting the dread disease.
Aug. 18, 1945: Some members of the Santa Fe City Council plan to change the City Code so they could fire Police Chief Donald Grady II directly and sidestep a showdown with City Manage Isaac Pino.
Councilor Frank Montaño said Thursday that he and other councilors, whom he declined to name, are ready to call for a hearing on changing the code to let the council fire any exempt employees.
