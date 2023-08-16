From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

Aug. 17, 1923: Fritz Muller, recently declared persona non grata behind the counter in the state land office, says in a typewritten statement today he does not know what State Land Commission Justiniano Baca has taken the course he has to do any business he has at the office on the outside looking in hereafter.

Aug. 17, 1948: Coincident with a visit here yesterday at C.R. Roberts, vice president of Sears Roebuck & Co., in charge of the firm’s southwest division, Charles Batts, Santa Fe food store operator, announced that Sears had signed a lease on a building to be constructed at 128 Lincoln, about a block off the Plaza.

