Aug. 17, 1923: Fritz Muller, recently declared persona non grata behind the counter in the state land office, says in a typewritten statement today he does not know what State Land Commission Justiniano Baca has taken the course he has to do any business he has at the office on the outside looking in hereafter.
Aug. 17, 1948: Coincident with a visit here yesterday at C.R. Roberts, vice president of Sears Roebuck & Co., in charge of the firm’s southwest division, Charles Batts, Santa Fe food store operator, announced that Sears had signed a lease on a building to be constructed at 128 Lincoln, about a block off the Plaza.
Aug. 17, 1973: The Dale Bellamah Corp. went to court Thursday in an effort to hold the City Council to [a] July decision permitting construction of a controversial $1.2 million shopping center on Rodeo Road.
A hearing on the case is scheduled next Thursday in District Court in Santa Fe.
Aug. 17, 1998: Nothing brings the community together like mud.
Or so was the hope of the Interfaith Council of Santa Fe, which sponsored “Mud Day” Sunday afternoon at Frenchy’s Field.
About 40 community residents donned work gloves and sun hats to toil the earth in the name of unity, creating a temporary dirt labyrinth that they hope will be used as a place of reflection.
“We often think of community as something we join, whereas community is something we create with our actions,” said Robert Francis Johnson, who lent his expertise to the project by teaching others how to make cob, a mixture of earth and straw similar to adobe, that was used to help build the labyrinth.