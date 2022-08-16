From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

Aug. 17, 1922: Albuquerque, N.M. — Three transcontinental westbound Santa Fe trains are held in the local yards this morning, but it is expected that two of them will be moved west late this afternoon as a combined train. Four trains were moved late yesterday and last night and the congestion here is less than at any time since the strike of trainmen on divisions in Arizona and California.

Three trains from the west are expected to arrive here this afternoon and tonight. Local officials have received no advice as to what progress is being made in attempts to settle the strike at Winslow, Arizona, and Needles, Calif.

