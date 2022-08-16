Aug. 17, 1922: Albuquerque, N.M. — Three transcontinental westbound Santa Fe trains are held in the local yards this morning, but it is expected that two of them will be moved west late this afternoon as a combined train. Four trains were moved late yesterday and last night and the congestion here is less than at any time since the strike of trainmen on divisions in Arizona and California.
Three trains from the west are expected to arrive here this afternoon and tonight. Local officials have received no advice as to what progress is being made in attempts to settle the strike at Winslow, Arizona, and Needles, Calif.
Aug. 17, 1972: Gov. Bruce King says he has written a letter of recommendation to help send former Gov. David F. Cargo to Oregon.
"And you can bet I wrote a good one," the governor said.
Cargo acknowledged King was one of five prominent political figures he gave as references to the Oregon bar. If the former governor is admitted to practice law in Oregon, he will move there in the next few weeks.
Aug. 17, 1997: DEMING — Two dozen wooden crosses — hand-carved, painted, adorned with plastic flowers — are piled in a maintenance shed at the city yards here, squeezed between a John Deere tractor, a vending machine and a used transmission.
Two weeks ago, the crosses were among 70 such monuments dating back to the 1940s that marked the graves of loved ones at the city cemetery next door.
But the city fathers of this poor, southwestern New Mexico agricultural town of 15,000 residents, split about equally between Catholic Hispanics and Protestant Anglos, have passed a new ordinance.