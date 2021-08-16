From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Aug. 17, 1921: The Mountain States Telephone & Telegraph company will assume the burden of proving the reasonableness of the advances exchange rates effective September 1, C. E. Stratton, divisions general manager, stated in a statement to the corporation commission.
Aug. 17, 1946: Sixteen new cases of infantile paralysis were reported by the state health department for the week ending today. The new cases brought the total in the state since the first of the year to 67, compared with eight for this period in 1945.
This week’s cases reported were from Sierra 5, Bernalillo 4, Rio Arriba 2, Torrance 2. Chavez, Dona Ana, and Santa Fe, 1 each.
Aug. 17, 1971: An estimated 200 police officers fanned out in nine New Mexico cities in a series of pre-dawn raids today to apprehend 80 people on charges ranging for possession of marijuana to sale and possession of heroin and cocaine.
More than 110 officers took part in 40 raids in Santa Fe before dawn today.
Aug. 17, 1996: For the first time since 1994, judges awarded a “Best of Show” prize Friday to what they considered the finest artwork at the Santa Fe Indian Market. Rondina Huma won the yellow ribbon — and a cash prize of $2,000 — for an intricate work of Hopi pottery reminiscent of early seed jars.
