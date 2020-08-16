From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Aug. 17, 1920: Governor Larrazolo, in a letter sent to Attorney Felix Baca of Albuquerque, asks his most active political opponents to come out in the open on the platform and make their case against him before the people of Bernalillo county in a mass meeting slated for Albuquerque, Monday, August 23. Characteristically, the executive wants to meet his enemies in open debate and let the best man win.
Aug. 17, 1945: Persons who have reserved copies of The New Mexican of Aug. 6, containing the atomic bomb disclosures, are asked to call for them by Monday evening. In view of the demand for this issue it will be impossible to hold them longer.
Aug. 17, 1970: New Mexico voters will have an opportunity to shore a floor of stability beneath their fragmented state government in the general election Nov. 3.
In Constitutional Amendment 3 is adopted, elected state officials would serve one four-year term. The change would be effective with officials elected in November.
Aug. 17, 1995: City Manage Isaac Pino said Wednesday he’s prepared to tell the City Council it lacks the authority to tell him to fire Police Chief Don Grady and said he won’t fire the chief even if the council threatens him with his job.
Four city councilors have gone on record as saying they favor voting at their Aug. 30 meeting to ask Pino to fire Grady.
Councilors on both sides o the issue say they believe the chief’s opponents have at least five votes against him, but only two councilors have said they’d vote to fire Pino if he refuses to dump the police chief.
