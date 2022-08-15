Aug. 16, 1922: Albuquerque, N.M., Aug. 16 — No trains had been moved west by the Santa Fe since last night because of the trouble at Gallup, N.M. Three trans-continental trains which arrived here last night from Las Vegas are still being held here. Officials are hopeful that the Gallup situation will be cleared up today as a representative of the national officers of the brotherhood of trainmen is at Gallup today for a conference with the brotherhoods there.
Aug. 16, 1947: Resplendent in a brilliant four-color cover, a new song, the "Santa Fe Fiesta Song," with music by Billy Palou, went on sale here today. It is to be the official 1947 Fiesta music approved by the Fiesta council.
Palou, who has copyrighted his work, received the first copies from the printers this week and last night gave a preview to dancers in La Fonda's New Mexican room. And to Mr. and Mrs. Frank Andrews, 435 Calle La Paz, went the first copy of the music autographed by La Fonda orchestra leader.
Aug. 16, 1972: Testimony of incidents of drug use and racism inside the walls of the New Mexico State Penitentiary was given Tuesday during the trial of Assistant Warden Eugene R. Long, charged with battery and aggravated battery.
The trial continued into a third day today as prosecutor John Wentworth is expected to continue parading convicts and guards before the jury of eight men and four women.
Aug. 16, 1997: LAS VEGAS, N.M. — New Mexico Highlands University regents voted unanimously Friday to extend Selimo Rael's contract as president for another four years.
Rael's contract was to expire next June. Instead it will run through June 30, 2002.
Rael has served as president since August 1995 after working as interim president since March 1995. He had been vice president for finance and administration previously.