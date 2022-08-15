From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

Aug. 16, 1922: Albuquerque, N.M., Aug. 16 — No trains had been moved west by the Santa Fe since last night because of the trouble at Gallup, N.M. Three trans-continental trains which arrived here last night from Las Vegas are still being held here. Officials are hopeful that the Gallup situation will be cleared up today as a representative of the national officers of the brotherhood of trainmen is at Gallup today for a conference with the brotherhoods there.

Aug. 16, 1947: Resplendent in a brilliant four-color cover, a new song, the "Santa Fe Fiesta Song," with music by Billy Palou, went on sale here today. It is to be the official 1947 Fiesta music approved by the Fiesta council.

