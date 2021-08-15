From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Aug. 16, 1921: “El Onate” Filled on Opening Night; Prominent Men Aid In Dedication of New Building
“La Casa de los Conquistadores” — the full realization of the dream of a City Different — a building in which the charm and glamor of antiquity have been caught and preserved for all posterity; the translation of a vision of a beauty into a jewel of reality — received its formal dedication by the citizens of Santa Fe last night and a dedication such as no community achievement has ever before received.
Aug. 16, 1946: The state highway commission today advertised for bids on three highway-improvement projects in Lea. San Juan and Sandoval counties.
Two of the projects listed are re-advertising of jobs turned down twice by their public roads administration and which figured in the recent primary election campaign. All of the projects are to be financed entirely from state funds.
Aug. 16, 1971: “Status quo,” “hold the line” and “a little belt-tightening” are phrases state and local officials are using today as they begin to assess and implement President Nixon’s newly-imposed economic controls.
On the state and local levels, various government officials initially predict less ravenous and a freeze on salaries due to the imposition of wage and price controls for 90 days.
Aug. 16, 1996: The head of the U.S. Forest Service in the southwest gave a green light Thursday to a limited expansion of the Santa Fe Ski Area, but that doesn’t mean a longstanding controversy will end anytime soon.
Both proponents and opponents of expanding the ski area could end up taking the agency to court.
