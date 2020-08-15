From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Aug. 16, 1920: To give various interests affected by possible revisions of the taxation system as opportunity to make known their views, the state revenue commission, probing the state’s taxation methods, this afternoon began a series of hearings expected to last a week or more, taking up the bigger taxation problems one at a time. The income tax problem was slated for the first session.
Aug. 16, 1970: A faint breeze of action is stirring in the Department of Development’s tourism division following a proposal that the DOD tape the millions of tourism dollars that await New Mexico in Japan.
And before the breeze dissolves into ennui, Governor Cargo hopes to fan it into a flame of achievement.
Aug. 16, 1995: Saying that Police Chief Donald Grady II is a victim of racism, an alliance of black ministers from Albuquerque and a leader of a Santa Fe civil rights group announced Tuesday that they have planned a rally in support of Grady.
