From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Aug. 15, 1921: Santa Fe train service was suspended, bridges washed out and others damaged by cloudbursts which broke in Santa Fe and to the east early last night.
Aug. 15, 1946: Thoughtful leaders of labor should be getting definitely concerned over the federal governments increasing dominance in labor relations throughout all major industry.
Collective bargaining as we used to know it — which meant that representatives of labor and management met, thrashed out their difficulties, appointed mutually agreeable umpires and arbitrators, and reached a fair and reasonable agreement — is practically a thing of the past. Now, when an important labor dispute occurs, all the power of government is eventually used to force a settlement. If the strike lasts long enough, the government formally takes over the industry on the theory that no one can strike against it.
Aug. 15, 1971: A peace-keeping group of community representatives, officially recognized by the city, is being formed in an attempt to prevent street disturbances.
The group, to be made up of 30 to 50 persons, will also try to ease police-barrio tensions.
Aug. 15, 1996: New Mexico Attorney General Tom Udall has asked a federal appeals court to overturn an order allowing Indian casinos to remain open while the legality of Indian gambling is debated in an appeal.
Udall says he wants the order only if the appellate court is not in a hurry to consider the appeal filed by nine New Mexico tribes.
