From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

Aug. 14, 1923: Proprietor Jack Vollmar of the Bishop’s lodge has secured the service of Burton F. Forbes, an experienced hotel and resort manager, of Chicago, as manager of the lodge. He will report for duty September 12 and will have charge of all managerial affairs at the popular resort.

Aug. 14, 1948: Santa Fe was without direct rail service for a time today because of a washout on Santa Fe lines near Hartman, Kan., W.H. Jones, New Mexico division superintendent, said in Las Vegas.

