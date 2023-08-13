Aug. 14, 1923: Proprietor Jack Vollmar of the Bishop’s lodge has secured the service of Burton F. Forbes, an experienced hotel and resort manager, of Chicago, as manager of the lodge. He will report for duty September 12 and will have charge of all managerial affairs at the popular resort.
Aug. 14, 1948: Santa Fe was without direct rail service for a time today because of a washout on Santa Fe lines near Hartman, Kan., W.H. Jones, New Mexico division superintendent, said in Las Vegas.
Whit B. Owen, city ticket agent, said the last train to clear through Lamy was the California Limited at 9:40 this morning, have passed the washout spot before the accident occurred.
Aug. 14, 1973: The director and a regent of the Museum of New Mexico have formed a private cultural foundation which they say poses no conflict with their state positions.
Director Carlos Nagel and regent Benedicto Cuesta, a Roman Catholic priest who is leaving active duty, formed the Hispanic Foundation July 31. The third incorporator was Nino Padilla, a Santa Fe silversmith.
Aug. 14, 1998: Three key staff members of the Palace of the Governors, including longtime director Tom Chávez and Orlando Romero, director of the museum’s History Library for 15 years, plan to leave their posts.
Also resigning is Sarah Laughlin, who coordinates the program for Indian vendors under the portal facing the Santa Fe Plaza. After
4½ years on the job, she plans to return to Oregon to be with her ailing mother.
The departures represent a major personnel shake-up for one of the state’s most visible museums, but it’s unclear how the changes will affect the operation, which includes overseeing the nation’s oldest public building.