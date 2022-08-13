Aug. 14, 1922: Jaramillo Will Be Ready To Be Probed Monday
Warden’s Attorney Sets Date At Request of Penitentiary Commission.
Aug. 14, 1947: Fiesta-goers (Santa Feans or tourists) aren’t in it with the moths. The former have to be content with a four-day program — although it is a matter of record that the Fiesta once had a 21-day run. The more fortunate moths have been having nearly a year’s Fiesta.
Johnny Valdes, chairman of the De Vargas reentrada committee, made this discovery when he went to the city hall basement to get the costumes for his reconquistadores. He picked up a rich velour cape with silk lining, gave it a shake, and it fell to pieces.
Valdes estimated 40 to 50 other costumes similarly ruined.
Aug. 14, 1972: The vote was decisive: 35 against building a new St. Vincent medical center, 22 for, two no opinion. But as one doctor with negative feelings on the subject said: “This is not a simple black-and-white matter. A lot of us who voted no really want a new hospital.”
Aug. 14, 1997: Santa Fe Public Schools officials are set to refine the district’s dress code during the coming school year. They might want to look north for a few ideas.
The East Las Vegas, N.M., district this month is sending letters to parents telling them schools intend to enforce a fairly draconian dress code.