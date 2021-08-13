From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Aug. 14, 1946: The airports branch of the civil aeronautics authority has opened an office in Santa Fe, temporarily in the city hall, for the district of New Mexico.
E. C. Metz formerly of Fort Worth, is in charge as district airport engineer and will have a staff, for the present, of three engineers, a draftsman, a liaison officer and two secretaries.
Aug. 14, 1996: As this weekend’s Indian Market approaches, rival groups are preparing to host simultaneous concerts — and fighting over the name “Red Nation Celebration.”
The two organizations also are fighting each other in a lawsuit over a contract signed by members of both organizations over materials and funds donated and loaned by other groups.
