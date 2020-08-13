From the Santa Fe New Mexican archives:
Aug. 14, 1920: July Temperature Normal; Rainfall Below The Average
Counties in Central Rio Grande District Have Less Than Inch Precipitation
Aug. 14, 1945: Scientists and others at Los Alamos received with calmness last night’s reports of the nearness of the Japanese surrender, hastened by the atomic bomb they made.
Aug. 14, 1970: TAOS (AP) — Centuries-old Taos Pueblo is about to take another step into the 20th century life.
Long a holdout while other New Mexico Indian pueblos added electrical service, the Taos have decided to let electric utility lines onto the reservation — with some reservations.
… The ordinance stipulates that all installed lines be buried and that no lines extend into certain designated areas such as religious and ceremonial grounds.
Aug. 14, 1995: By the time it was all over 50 years ago today, World War II had brought profound change to practically every family in Santa Fe.
Fabian Chavez, a longtime New Mexico politician and former New Mexico Senate majority leader, remembered, “In my family the change was rather dramatic.”
By 1943, six of the 10 Chavez kids — including one sister — were in the armed services.
