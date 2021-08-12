From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Aug. 13, 1921: In the beginning man laid stone on stone and builded a Temple and another laid on stone and builded a prison — and so, since Time's first Morning. Dreams have lain on the Golden Dias of the Sun — or been wrapped in the winding sheet of hope.
El Onate Theater of Santa Fe, which throws open its doors Monday night for the first time to the public, is an unique institution in the world of theatricals. It stands on the highway over which must pass all art in its march of glorious pageantry toward the ultimate.
Aug. 13, 1946: Charles Lovelace, 3-year-old grandson of Dr. W. R. Lovelace of Albuquerque and son of Dr. W. R. Lovelace II, died today in Warm Springs, Ga., where he was flown recently for infantile paralysis treatment.
Aug. 13, 1971: Hundreds of well-wishers and tourists are expected to take part in the Blue Lake victory Celebration on Saturday and Sunday.
U.S Department of Interior Secretary Rogers C.B. Morton and other selected VIP’s will make a helicopter trip sometime Sunday to sacred Blue Lake, pueblo officials said.
Aug. 13, 1996: In the past two years, U.S. Rep. Bill Richardson has helped free political prisoners in Cuba, American pilots in North Korea and an accused drug dealer in Bangladesh.
His latest project came to fruition Monday when President Clinton killed a gold mine proposal in Yellowstone National Park.
“I think this was really a win-win situation,” the New Mexico Democrat said by telephone from Yellowstone where he was on hand with Clinton as he made the announcement.
