From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Aug. 13, 1920: At The Snake Dance
Among the Santa Fe artists at the snake dance of the Hopi pueblos in Arizona are F. Sacha and Mary Randolph, who have been at Zuni.
Aug. 13, 1945: Police Chief Manuel Montoya today turned up with his own prescription for victims of the war of nerves. Saturday night the boys got out of hand and 33 were rounded up on charges of drunkenness, disturbing the peace, assault and similar offenses. The total was the alltime weekend high for months.
This morning Police Magistrate Joe Berardinelli was offering a choice of three days’ labor or five days’ confinement.
“We’ll use them for painting traffic markers around town,” said the chief. “We’ll fix their nerves for them.”
Santa Fe is going to have a full-sized, 40-foot Zozobra for its 1945 Fiesta after all.
Will Shuster whose chore in normal times is to build the monstrous Old Man Gloom at Fort Marcy Park, announced today that the Fiesta Council, counting upon peace with Japan, plans to whoop up a victory Fiesta next month. Even if Japan is still hanging on — which Shus doubts — Zozobra and his spine-tickling groans will be a feature of the program. Last year, on account of the lack of explosives and labor, Zozobra was reduced to miniature size.
Aug. 13, 1970: Hail, firings and brimstone pelted the City Council for a short period of time Wednesday night when Councilman Sam Pick questioned City Manager Peter Hay about recent personnel changes.
“I would like to ask Mr. Hay for his explanation of the airport situation,” Pick said.
Hay replied that he had worked at the airport years ago and was worried about the looks of the facility at the time.
Aug. 13, 1995: Gross receipts tax revenues are down slightly in Santa Fe, Española and Ruidoso — cities close to Indian casinos — and business owners and bureaucrats alike want to know whether there’s a connection between gambling and the decrease in sales and services.
