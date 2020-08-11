From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Aug. 12, 1920: Governor Larrazolo today issued a statement of about a thousand words, declaring that he will continue “as a candidate for governor and nothing else.” Admitting that there has been some opposition to his renomination “based largely upon purely personal grievances” arousing the antagonism “of certain prominent politicians” the governor makes it clear that he believes the real opposition is from the mining interests in the state.
Aug. 12, 1945: A couple of non-city employees who work out at the Municipal Airport have called up to express dissatisfaction with the way things are going at the airport.
One complained of the firing of the veteran and experienced airport manager, Jacob H. (Heavy) Alward, and of his being replaced by Dennis Herrera, who has had no experience at all in airport operations.
Aug. 12, 1995: Landowners, a conservation group, local officials and the federal government signed off Friday on a deal that puts about 60 acres of highly visible mountain land on Santa Fe’s east side under U.S. Forest Service care.
The settlement culminated two years of cooperative efforts to preserve the Atalaya Mountain vista for future generations.
