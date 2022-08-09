Aug. 11, 1922: Crop Report Shows Drouth Disastrous In State With Only A Few Exceptions
Aug. 11, 1947: More fireworks were expected tonight at 7:30 when the third hearing on the proposed zoning ordinance takes place before the city council.
The commercial business and industrial districts, as defined in Harland Bartholomew & Associates' city plan, will be up for discussion. Mayor Manuel Lujan has said that he expects final action on zoning Wednesday night.
Aug. 11, 1972: The Santa Fe Opera will finish its current season, even if it has to borrow the money needed to meet operating expenses, an official said Thursday.
Bill Weinrod, president of the Opera Association of New Mexico, said the opera has managed to raise only about $20,000 of the $75,000 needed to meet current expenses.
Aug. 11, 1997: Angel was a throwaway pet.
Nine months old, pregnant and starved, Natalie Owings coaxed the dog into her Arizona hotel room with a stick of butter.
The dog eventually wound up on Owings' acre of land in Pojoaque, perhaps unaware of how lucky she was.
Owings is the director of Heart and Soul Animal Sanctuary, a haven for abused and neglected animals who are in many cases not adoptable. The nonprofit organization strives to find homes for the animals they care for. The difference here, though, is that the animals will never be euthanized if a home is not found.