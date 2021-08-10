From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Aug. 11, 1921: Burton Holmes travelogues will soon help make the beauties of the southwest known in all parts of the world. Word has been received by the officials of the local forest office that the company will send a party of movie men to this part of the southwest the later part of the month to film New Mexico and Arizona.
This party is to leave Chicago on Aug. 10, but its exact itinerary is not known. It will probably come direct to Albuquerque and make more definite plan for trips into the mountains after they arrive here.
Aug. 11, 1971: While Public Service Company crews work to extend pipelines a half mile to Nicholas Reservoir from a check dam, about 20 Hillside residents were left without water for about 3½ hours after a water main burst Tuesday morning.
Aug. 11, 1996: Retirees and working-class families rushed to move into Riverside mobile home park after it opened in November. Within nine months they have filled more than half the 325 lots in a park billed as Santa Fe’s affordable housing alternative.
Some of the first residents lived for weeks without water, telephone service or mail delivery at the park off Airport Road on Santa Fe’s south side.
