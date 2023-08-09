From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

Aug. 10, 1923: Santa Fe, which had never seen Warren G. Harding in life, paid him a tribute of genuine sorrow as a great and a good man in death.

A crowd of more than 600 filled the hall of representatives on the third floor of the capitol for the community memorial program. The representatives’ desks had been taken out to make room for more chairs, but the seating arrangements proved inadequate. There were no vacant chairs a few minutes after the arrival of the procession from downtown.

