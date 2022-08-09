From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

Aug. 10, 1922: Why not dump the dirt taken from the streets to be paved, into the holes on the streets that are not paved? We inquire to know.

Aug. 11, 1947: A washout of main line Santa Fe railroad near Needles, Calif., has caused temporary delay in delivery of mail in Santa Fe from the West coast, Superintendent of Mails A.F. Armijo said today.

Popular in the Community