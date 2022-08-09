Aug. 10, 1922: Why not dump the dirt taken from the streets to be paved, into the holes on the streets that are not paved? We inquire to know.
Aug. 11, 1947: A washout of main line Santa Fe railroad near Needles, Calif., has caused temporary delay in delivery of mail in Santa Fe from the West coast, Superintendent of Mails A.F. Armijo said today.
Aug. 11, 1972: The Public Service Company of New Mexico has two weeks in which to nullify an agreement to provide Robert Weil with 3,000 residential water meters off the Buckman Well project or face a court battle.
This was the unanimous decision, 5-0, of the Santa Fe City Council on recommendation from City Attorney Jose Castellano during the council’s regular meeting at City Hall Wednesday.
Although Weil and his attorney Robert Fox, as well as company officials and their attorney attended the meeting, none responded when Mayor Pro-tem Sam Pick asked if they wished to comment on the recommendation before the vote.
Aug. 10, 1997: It’s true that he has been repeatedly convicted of drunken driving in and around Santa Fe over the past quarter century.
It’s true that a prosecutor has called him “the most dangerous man” ever seen in a Santa Fe courtroom.
But Joe Leonard Rael wants everyone to know he’s not a monster. He’s not a killer. That despite his arrests — prosecutor Richard Salazar says Rael has been arrested 20 times on DWI charges and convicted 19 times — he doesn’t see himself as a bad guy.