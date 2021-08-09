From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Aug. 10, 1921: The Santa Fe high school graduates who took the entrance examination for eastern colleges last month have received returns from the examinations. Not a failure is recorded. This is an exceptional result for the local high school, as it is not uncommon for a large per cent of examinees to fail to measure up to the required standard.
Aug. 10, 1946: State police stationed throughout New Mexico were ordered today to suppress illegal gambling wherever it is found. Chief Homer Ledbetter said that all patrolmen had been directed to make special efforts to curb gambling and warned that slot machines will be confiscated. Patrolmen H.R. Douglas, stationed at Taos, notified headquarters today, Ledbetter reported, that “everything in the Taos-Red River-Eagle Nest area is closed down tight.”
Aug. 10, 1971: Former Gov. David F. Cargo is critical of Gov. Bruce King’s action in cutting the size of the State Motion Picture Industry Promotion Commission down from 21 to nine members, and in replacing all but three of the old (Cargo-appointed) members.
[…]
The governor said he wants a smaller, more workable commission, and that it was no reflection on the previous members who were kicked off the commission.
Aug. 10, 1996: Television newsman Sam Donaldson, who owns a ranch east of Ruidoso, is apparently not averse to having taxpayers fund the killing of wildlife to protect his sheep herds.
In a letter written last summer, Donaldson’s ranch manager requested help with “predator control” on parcels of grazing land Donaldson leases from the New Mexico Land Office.
