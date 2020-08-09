From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Aug. 10, 1920: Typhoid Showing Up In Some Sections Of State; One Case of Leprosy Reported
Aug. 10, 1945:
Japan announced today she is ready to surrender under the Potsdam declaration if Emperor Hirohito can retain his power, but the White House made it clear that the offer had not been received officially and that the war was going on.
Aug. 10, 1970: The assassination of American police expert Daniel A. Mitrione in Uruguay was a personal loss to former Police Capt. I.E. Salazar of Santa Fe. Salazar worked with Mitrione in Brazil for 16 months in 1965-66, "and Mitrione broke me in in Rio de Janerio."
Aug. 10, 1995: The crime problems of Santa Fe — robbery, burglary, domestic violence, DWI, indecent exposure and the mayor's parking tickets, to name a few — were laid at the feet of Police Chief Donald Grady II Wednesday night in an emotional city council meeting that quickly turned into a referendum on Grady's first year as chief.
