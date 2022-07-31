Aug. 1, 1922: The death of Col. Willson, head of the Military Institute, is a heavy loss to New Mexico.
Aug. 1, 1947: The state college board of regents has received credentials and qualifications of 20 prospects for president of the institution, it was revealed following a meeting of the board at Las Cruces Saturday.
Aug. 1, 1972: LAS VEGAS — State Senator Junio Lopez, San Miguel county Republican, plans to introduce in the 1973 legislature, if re-elected, a bill providing for a mandatory state-wide bilingual education program to be funded with a $5 million appropriation covering two years.
… The senator is a candidate for re-election from District 8, which includes most of San Miguel county and all of Guadalupe and DeBaca counties. His Democratic opponent is Ray Leger, superintendent of West Las Vegas.
Aug. 1, 1997: After the Santa Fe City Council turned down a proposed union contract, some city employees got up to go to work Thursday morning with emotions ranging from disappointment to bitterness to resignation.
For Santa Fe Trails driver Ted Urban, the goal for the day was to not let his frustration affect the way he treated his passengers.
“It’s a matter of pride,” he said. “Our people need us. We just can’t leave them in the streets.”
Council members said the proposed four-year agreement with 600 employees represented by the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees would force the city to cut program budgets or raise new revenues.