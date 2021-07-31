From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Aug. 1, 1921: The services at the First Presbyterian church yesterday were in the nature of a farewell to the Rev. J. Willis Hamblin, the retiring pastor, who leaves tomorrow morning for his pew change at Canon City, Colo. At the morning hour the Sacrament of the Lord's supper was celebrated, with additions to the church, when four were admitted to membership.
Aug. 1, 1946: The cities of Albuquerque and Santa Fe today renewed their protests for the proposed merger of the New Mexico Power Co., the Las Vegas Light & Power Co., the Deming Ice and Electric Co. and the Albuquerque Gas & Electric Co. into a new corporation to be known as the Public Service Co. of New Mexico. At the same time counsel for the city of Las Vegas filed a formal protest to the merger. T.C. Getswiller, mayor of Deming, announced in a telegram, however, that the village of Deming would not appear to protest the merger.
Aug. 1, 1971: The Cerrillos water system was knocked out of commission by a flash flood Monday night which washed out the water pipe running three miles from the reservoir to the village.
Aug. 1, 1996: It used to be free to send your woes up in flames with Old Man Gloom.
This year, though, expect to shell out $5 to get inside Fort Marcy Park for the Sept. 4 burning of Zozobra. That’s an increase of two-thirds over last year's $3 price. Children under 12 still will get in free.
“It’s something we wished we didn’t have to do, but costs of putting Zozobra together are going up” said Charles Montalbano, a spokesperson for the Santa Fe Kiwanis Club.
