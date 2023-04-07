April 9, 1923: That the irrigation service of the Bureau of Indian Affairs has begun drilling preliminary to building a subsurface dam in the bed of the Tesuque river, to bring the underflow to the surface and thus develop more water for the Pueblos, is stated in a report just issued by the New Mexican Association for Indian Affairs, giving a resume of what has been done for the relief of Tesuque and San Ildefonso pueblos.
April 9, 1948: Raymond Arias, accountant and tax consultant, has been installed as exalted ruler of the Santa Fe Elks lodge.
April 9, 1973: Generally, a Chinook is a warm, moist southwest wind, but to a number of Northern New Mexico ranchers whose cattle are starving because of severe, freezing snowfalls, a Chinook is an olive-drab, magnesium-skinned angel of mercy that can fly in five tons of hay, groceries and medicine and fly out families.
The Chinook, workhorse helicopter of the First Cavalry out of Ft. Hood, Tex., is in Northern New Mexico on mercy missions bringing fodder to trapped cattle, food to snowbound ranchers and hope that everything is not yet lost.
April 9, 1998: The Santa Fe City Council gave city staff two months to negotiate with the owner of the famous El Farol Restaurant and Lounge over how to address some neighbors' concerns that late-night patrons and loud music are causing a disturbance.
After more than three hours of testimony Wednesday night, the councilors by a split vote put off until June 10 a decision on whether El Farol has proper zoning for its operation.
Lawyers for owner David Salazar say the business can trace its history at the location back to the 1940s, predating the city's zoning ordinances, and accordingly should be allowed to continue. In 1993, the City Council itself approved a liquor license transfer to the bar.
But city lawyers and a group calling itself the "No Night Clubs on Canyon Road Committee" counter that bar operations haven't been continuous at the address on the 800 block of Canyon Road.