From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

April 9, 1923: That the irrigation service of the Bureau of Indian Affairs has begun drilling preliminary to building a subsurface dam in the bed of the Tesuque river, to bring the underflow to the surface and thus develop more water for  the Pueblos, is stated in a report just issued by the New Mexican Association for Indian Affairs, giving a resume of what has been done for the relief of Tesuque and San Ildefonso pueblos.

April 9, 1948: Raymond Arias, accountant and tax consultant, has been installed as exalted ruler of the Santa Fe Elks lodge.

